Which used cars from abroad are the most popular among Ukrainians - new data
Kyiv • UNN
In February, Ukrainians registered nearly 17 thousand used cars from abroad, which is 5% less than in January. The Volkswagen Golf became the most popular model, and the share of electric vehicles reached 22%.
In February, Ukrainians registered almost 17 thousand used cars from abroad, which is 5% less than the previous month. Among them, electric vehicles account for 22%. The Volkswagen Golf tops the ranking of the most popular models. This was reported by the association "Ukravtoprom", writes UNN.
Details
"During the past month, the Ukrainian vehicle fleet was replenished with almost 17 thousand used passenger cars that were imported from abroad. Compared to February 2024, this figure decreased by 5%", - reported Ukravtoprom.
As noted, the largest share in this segment of the car market belonged to gasoline cars – 46%. Next were: diesel – 23%; electric vehicles – 22%; hybrids – 5%; cars with gas equipment – 4%.
The average age of used cars that were registered in February is 9.5 years.
The leader in registrations among imported second-hand cars remains the Volkswagen Golf.
The top 5 most popular models of the month included:
- Volkswagen Golf - 900 units;
- Renault Megane - 653 units;
- Skoda Octavia - 592 units;
- Volkswagen Tiguan - 490 units;
- Audi Q5 - 449 units.
"Since the beginning of the year, almost 31 thousand used passenger cars have undergone their first registration in Ukraine, which is 10% less than in the same period of 2024", - reported Ukravtoprom.
