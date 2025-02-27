What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since the beginning of 2025, 7239 electric cars have been registered in Ukraine, of which 6024 are used. The gray color has become the most popular among electric vehicles, the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that since the beginning of 2025, 7239 electric cars have been registered in Ukraine, of which 6024 were imported from abroad, and 1215 were new.

The most popular colors of electric cars:

Gray (32%) is the first place;

White people (29%) are in second place;

Black (18%) is in third place.

Electric cars, the Interior Ministry's service center reminded, are exempt from paying the pension fee when they are first registered. They are assigned license plates with green letters and numbers.

Electric cars are becoming more and more popular

In December 2024, Ukrainians purchased almost 3.8 thousand battery-powered cars (new and used), according to previously published data. In total, 50,458 units (+37%) of passenger electric vehicles were registered in 2024, 1,264 units (+64%) of commercial electric vehicles, as well as 2 electric buses.