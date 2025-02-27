What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13942 views

Since the beginning of 2025, 7239 electric vehicles have been registered in Ukraine, of which 6024 are used. Gray has become the most popular color among electric cars, followed by white and black.

Since the beginning of 2025, 7239 electric cars have been registered in Ukraine, of which 6024 are used. The gray color has become the most popular among electric vehicles, the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that since the beginning of 2025, 7239 electric cars have been registered in Ukraine, of which 6024 were imported from abroad, and 1215 were new.

The most popular colors of electric cars:

  • Gray (32%) is the first place;
    • White people (29%) are in second place;
      • Black (18%) is in third place.

        Electric cars, the Interior Ministry's service center reminded, are exempt from paying the pension fee when they are first registered. They are assigned license plates with green letters and numbers.

        Electric cars are becoming more and more popular

        In December 2024, Ukrainians purchased almost 3.8 thousand battery-powered cars (new and used), according to previously published data. In total, 50,458 units (+37%) of passenger electric vehicles were registered in 2024, 1,264 units (+64%) of commercial electric vehicles, as well as 2 electric buses.

        Lilia Podolyak

