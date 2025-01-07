More than 222 thousand used cars were imported to Ukraine in 2024

According to UkrAvtoprom, more than a third of the cars that joined the country's fleet last year were used cars from abroad, UNN reports.

Details

In 2024, Ukrainians registered more than 222.1 thousand used cars, which is 4% more than in 2023. The average age of cars that switched to Ukrainian registration in 2024 was 9 years. By fuel type:

- gasoline cars accounted for 47% of registrations,

- diesel - 25%,

- electric vehicles - 18%,

- cars with LPG and hybrids - 5% each.

The leader among used car models was Volkswagen Golf with 12,164 units.

TOP-10 most popular models among used cars:

1. Volkswagen Golf - 12,164 units.

2. Renault Megane - 9,608 units.

3. Skoda Octavia - 8,083 units.

4. Volkswagen Passat - 6,570 units.

5. Volkswagen Tiguan - 5,988 units.

6. Nissan Leaf - 5,511 units.

7. Audi Q5 - 5,316 units.

8. Nissan Rogue - 4,950 units.

9. Tesla Model 3 - 4,639 units.

10. Mazda CX5 - 3,851 units.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the RENAULT Duster remains the leader in sales of new cars in Ukraine in December 2024 with 495 units sold.