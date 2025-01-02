TOP-10 most popular new cars in Ukraine: who topped the ranking in December

In December 2024, the Ukrainian new car market identified its favorites. In particular, the RENAULT Duster continued to hold the lead in the Ukrainian new car market. This is reported by UkrAutoprom, UNN writes.

Details

According to UkrAutoprom, the most popular car in December on the Ukrainian new car market was the RENAULT Duster, which has long been a favorite.

PEUGEOT Landtrek took the second place.

The third place in the ranking was taken by the Toyota RAV-4, which remains a favorite among crossovers due to its.

According to Ukravtoprom, the TOP-10 new passenger cars of December 2024 include the following:

RENAULT Duster - 495 units;

PEUGEOT Landtrek - 339 units;

TOYOTA RAV-4 - 195 units;

SKODA Kodiaq - 185 units;

TOYOTA Hilux - 158 units;

SKODA Octavia - 150 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 146 units;

TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 142 units;

KIA Sportage - 138 units;

SKODA Scala - 121 units.

Recall

In November, Ukrainians purchased new passenger cars worth UAH 10.2 billion, up 12% year-on-year. Five brands accounted for half of all spending: Toyota, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz.