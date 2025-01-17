What cars with gasoline engines did Ukrainians buy in 2024: unexpected leaders

In 2024, 27.9 thousand new gasoline-powered cars were registered in Ukraine, down 2% from 2023. The share of gasoline cars in total sales of new passenger cars decreased from 47% to 40%, according to Ukravtoprom, UNN reports.

The leader among new gasoline cars in 2024 was the MAZDA CX5 crossover with 1738 units sold.

The TOP-5 models with gasoline engines also included KIA Sportage (1582 units), RENAULT Duster (1553 units), SKODA Octavia (1278 units) and HYUNDAI Tucson (1210 units).

In addition, the market for imported used cars with gasoline internal combustion engines is experiencing an increase in demand. In 2024, 105.3 thousand such cars were imported, which is 9% more than in 2023. Their share in the used car market increased from 45% to 47%.

Among the most popular imported used gasoline cars, the VOLKSWAGEN Golf is the leader (7219 units), followed by the AUDI Q5 (4578 units), VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan (4414 units), NISSAN Rogue (4042 units) and RENAULT Megane (3922 units).

Overall, the gasoline car market in Ukraine is showing some changes, but demand for new and used models remains strong.

