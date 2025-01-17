ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
What cars with gasoline engines did Ukrainians buy in 2024: unexpected leaders

What cars with gasoline engines did Ukrainians buy in 2024: unexpected leaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43754 views

In Ukraine, 27.9 thousand new gasoline cars were registered, which is 2% less than last year. Mazda CX5 was the best-selling car, and Volkswagen Golf was the top seller among used imported cars.

In 2024, 27.9 thousand new gasoline-powered cars were registered in Ukraine, down 2% from 2023. The share of gasoline cars in total sales of new passenger cars decreased from 47% to 40%, according to Ukravtoprom, UNN reports.

Details

The leader among new gasoline cars in 2024 was the MAZDA CX5 crossover with 1738 units sold. 

The TOP-5 models with gasoline engines also included KIA Sportage (1582 units), RENAULT Duster (1553 units), SKODA Octavia (1278 units) and HYUNDAI Tucson (1210 units).

In addition, the market for imported used cars with gasoline internal combustion engines is experiencing an increase in demand. In 2024, 105.3 thousand such cars were imported, which is 9% more than in 2023. Their share in the used car market increased from 45% to 47%.

Among the most popular imported used gasoline cars, the VOLKSWAGEN Golf is the leader (7219 units), followed by the AUDI Q5 (4578 units), VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan (4414 units), NISSAN Rogue (4042 units) and RENAULT Megane (3922 units).

Overall, the gasoline car market in Ukraine is showing some changes, but demand for new and used models remains strong.

We remind you

In Ukraine , 23.9 thousand hybrid cars were registered in 2023, which is 39% more than in the previous year. Toyota RAV-4 is the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion is the leader among used hybrids.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

