Volkswagen recalls more than 60,000 vehicles in the US due to a fault
Kyiv • UNN
Volkswagen is recalling 60,490 vehicles in the United States due to a problem with the display of the gear position. The defect affects the ID.4, Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback models from 2021-2023.
Volkswagen has announced a recall of 60,490 vehicles in the United States due to a defect in the transmission position display system. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling 60,490 vehicles in the U.S. due to a lack of gear position display that could cause the vehicle to roll away if the parking brake is not applied, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced.
According to the automotive safety regulator, the recall affects some 2021-2023 ID.4 cars, the 2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron and the Q4 e-Tron Sportback.
Recall
Tesla plans to release an autopilot software update for Chinese users with features for city roads.