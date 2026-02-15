$42.990.00
Ukrainian woman in Poland was rushing to a manicure, accelerated to 200 km/h and came to the attention of the police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

A 23-year-old Ukrainian woman exceeded the speed limit on the S17 highway from Lublin to Warsaw, driving almost 200 km/h when the permitted speed was 120 km/h. She received a fine of 2,500 zlotys and 15 penalty points, explaining her haste by a visit to a beauty salon.

Ukrainian woman in Poland was rushing to a manicure, accelerated to 200 km/h and came to the attention of the police

A 23-year-old Ukrainian citizen was stopped by Polish police after she accelerated to almost 200 km/h on the S17 highway from Lublin to Warsaw. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Polish media wPolsce24.

Details

At a permitted speed of 120 km/h, the driver significantly exceeded the speed limit and aggressively overtook other cars. The violation was recorded by traffic police officers from Puławy, who were patrolling the section in an unmarked service car equipped with a video recorder.

After being stopped, it turned out that a Ukrainian woman, who permanently resides in Warsaw, was driving the Mercedes. She explained that she was in a hurry for an appointment at a beauty salon, where she planned to get a manicure.

For significant speeding, she was issued the maximum fine — 2,500 zlotys — and received 15 penalty points. Law enforcement officers also warned that in case of a repeated similar violation within two years, the fine amount would increase to 5,000 zlotys in accordance with the rules of the so-called road recidivism.

It should be recalled that in Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck. Four Ukrainian passengers of the minibus were injured, one was hospitalized by helicopter. Both drivers were sober, the minibus driver was detained. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Road traffic accident
Zloty
Lublin
Warsaw
Poland