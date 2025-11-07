ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Electricity outage schedules
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation
GTA VI release postponed again
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Publications
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
GTA VI release postponed again
HIV infection is spreading in Russian regions at a catastrophic rate - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

As the state spends billions on the army and social programs are cut, HIV infection is spreading at a catastrophic rate. The Irkutsk region recorded 611 new cases of infection in the first five months of 2025, and the total number of infected people exceeds 31,000.

HIV infection is spreading in Russian regions at a catastrophic rate - intelligence

An epidemiological catastrophe is brewing in Russian regions. As the state spends billions on the army and social programs are cut, HIV infection is spreading at a catastrophic rate, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

While the Kremlin continues to finance the war against Ukraine and Western sanctions are gradually cutting off access to resources, an epidemiological catastrophe is brewing in Russian regions. As the state spends billions on the army and social programs are cut, HIV infection is spreading at a catastrophic rate.

- the report says.

According to intelligence data, the Irkutsk region recorded 611 new cases of infection in the first five months of 2025. The total number of infected people exceeds 31,000. This is one of the highest indicators in the country, which indicates the chronic inability of the local healthcare system.

Soldiers and factory workers needed: Russia deprives its own youth of the right to education - intelligence

In the Republic of Khakassia, the incidence increased by 11% compared to last year. The proportion of infected people aged 50 and over is growing particularly rapidly - from 14.7% to 21.6%. This dynamic indicates a complete lack of prevention among older age groups, who remain outside the attention of medical services.

Russia compensates for a significant shortage of doctors and teachers by importing cheap labor - intelligence

In the Komi Republic, in the first four months of the year, the increase in incidence exceeded 7%. This is another signal that the epidemic is getting out of control, and the state system is not coping with basic challenges.

Against the background of massive propaganda, repression against dissidents by the FSB, and religious rhetoric that reduces sex education to the slogan "from school to maternity ward," there is practically no educational activity. In such conditions, the main way of HIV transmission remains sexual. This is a direct consequence of the systemic degradation of institutions that should protect public health.

- summarized the intelligence.

Mass militarization of education: Russia bought over 18,000 drones for children and trains operators in schools - intelligence

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Ukraine