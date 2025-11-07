An epidemiological catastrophe is brewing in Russian regions. As the state spends billions on the army and social programs are cut, HIV infection is spreading at a catastrophic rate, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to intelligence data, the Irkutsk region recorded 611 new cases of infection in the first five months of 2025. The total number of infected people exceeds 31,000. This is one of the highest indicators in the country, which indicates the chronic inability of the local healthcare system.

In the Republic of Khakassia, the incidence increased by 11% compared to last year. The proportion of infected people aged 50 and over is growing particularly rapidly - from 14.7% to 21.6%. This dynamic indicates a complete lack of prevention among older age groups, who remain outside the attention of medical services.

In the Komi Republic, in the first four months of the year, the increase in incidence exceeded 7%. This is another signal that the epidemic is getting out of control, and the state system is not coping with basic challenges.

Against the background of massive propaganda, repression against dissidents by the FSB, and religious rhetoric that reduces sex education to the slogan "from school to maternity ward," there is practically no educational activity. In such conditions, the main way of HIV transmission remains sexual. This is a direct consequence of the systemic degradation of institutions that should protect public health. - summarized the intelligence.

