It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
02:25 PM • 10419 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
12:53 PM • 22102 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
11:47 AM • 21389 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 27210 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
October 27, 08:41 AM • 36803 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 39989 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36258 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34245 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28028 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 12590 views
Soldiers and factory workers needed: Russia deprives its own youth of the right to education - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation is raising the minimum scores for admission to higher education institutions in six subjects. This will lead to the elimination of thousands of provincial school graduates, who will be left with a choice between vocational schools, factory work, or military service.

Soldiers and factory workers needed: Russia deprives its own youth of the right to education - intelligence

Starting next year, it will be problematic for Russian schoolchildren to enter higher education institutions, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation is raising the minimum scores for potential applicants in six subjects at once. From 30 to 40 points, the "minimum threshold is raised" for a foreign language, from 36 to 40 for history, by two points for computer science and physics, and by one for chemistry and biology.

"Working for food": in hundreds of municipalities of the Russian Federation, food expenses exceed 50% of non-cash payments - intelligence21.10.25, 16:53 • 2633 views

As noted by intelligence, this will be a real disaster for an entire generation of graduates of provincial ordinary Russian schools. Even a one-point increase instantly weeds out thousands of people who want to get higher education. Previously, an alternative was the opportunity to study on a commercial basis, but officials are also reducing the number of places there. Therefore, only graduates of elite schools will be able to pass the exam at the appropriate level, while ordinary schoolchildren will in most cases be able to choose between vocational schools, working in a factory, or serving in the army.

Russian regions on the verge of a budget crisis: Russians bought 1.94 million packages of antidepressants in September alone - intelligence22.10.25, 19:05 • 3260 views

The Russian economy is already lacking 1.5 million highly qualified specialists today. The Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation predicts that by 2030, the personnel shortage will reach more than three million 

- the report says.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Mobilization
War in Ukraine