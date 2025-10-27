Starting next year, it will be problematic for Russian schoolchildren to enter higher education institutions, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation is raising the minimum scores for potential applicants in six subjects at once. From 30 to 40 points, the "minimum threshold is raised" for a foreign language, from 36 to 40 for history, by two points for computer science and physics, and by one for chemistry and biology.

As noted by intelligence, this will be a real disaster for an entire generation of graduates of provincial ordinary Russian schools. Even a one-point increase instantly weeds out thousands of people who want to get higher education. Previously, an alternative was the opportunity to study on a commercial basis, but officials are also reducing the number of places there. Therefore, only graduates of elite schools will be able to pass the exam at the appropriate level, while ordinary schoolchildren will in most cases be able to choose between vocational schools, working in a factory, or serving in the army.

