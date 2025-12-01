$42.270.07
09:32 AM • 5842 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 10583 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 18829 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 14552 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 24687 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 35684 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 48579 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41396 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42607 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 39339 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Rubrics
Popular news
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Starlink

Indian refineries resume discounted Russian oil purchases at up to $5 a barrel - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Indian state-owned refineries Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum are resuming purchases of discounted Russian crude oil at around $5 a barrel. India's total purchases are unlikely to exceed 600,000 barrels per day, with payments made in UAE dirhams and US dollars.

Indian refineries resume discounted Russian oil purchases at up to $5 a barrel - Bloomberg

Indian state-owned refineries Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum are resuming purchases of discounted Russian crude oil at about $5 per barrel, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, India's total purchases are unlikely to exceed one-third of the level seen for most of this year, meaning they will not exceed 600,000 barrels per day. Purchases by the sanctioned refiner Nayara Energy Ltd., partly owned by Rosneft, would typically account for more than half of that volume.

Taking into account discounts and freight costs, the prices mean that Russia should earn an average of about $40-45 per barrel, sources said. Payments are made in UAE dirhams and US dollars.

IOC, India's largest refiner, has been buying Russian oil from non-sanctioned suppliers for several weeks and has already received some December deliveries. BPCL has not purchased Russian cargoes during this time. IOC and BPCL did not comment on journalists' requests

- the publication notes.

The purchases indicate a cautious return to Russian oil among some Indian refiners, although the overall volume of spot market purchases remains limited as companies assess the changing sanctions environment. Negotiations between Washington and New Delhi are ongoing, and crude oil supplies remain one of the most difficult issues. The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized India for trading with Russia.

India signs first long-term LNG supply deal with US17.11.25, 14:46 • 2480 views

The four largest Russian oil producers — Rosneft, Lukoil PJSC, Surgutneftegaz, and Gazprom Neft — have been blacklisted by the US, forcing banks working with Indian refiners to tighten scrutiny of any transactions. The tightening of sanctions is also likely to strip Russia of its status as India's top crude oil supplier, paving the way for the return of Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.

Some Indian refiners, such as Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd., still completely avoid Russian oil, sources say. Private company Reliance Industries said in late November that it would stop processing Russian oil at part of its giant Jamnagar refinery.

Russia's oil and gas revenues are plummeting: a 35% drop is possible in November – Reuters calculations24.11.25, 16:04 • 2620 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
New Delhi
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
United States