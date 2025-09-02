$41.320.06
Russia plans to produce Su-57 fighters in India - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

Russia is exploring the possibility of investing in the production of Su-57 fighters in India. New Delhi needs a squadron of fifth-generation aircraft, considering the Su-57 and F-35.

Russia plans to produce Su-57 fighters in India - Media

Russia is exploring investment opportunities in the production of Su-57 fighter jets in India. This was reported by the Indian publication ANI, informs UNN.

Details

According to media reports, New Delhi needs at least two to three squadrons of fifth-generation aircraft, with the main contenders being the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35.

Indian state-owned company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited already licenses and produces Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighters. ... India also has other enterprises where a number of other Russian-origin equipment is manufactured, which can be used for the production of fifth-generation fighters if they need to be produced in India, and this can also help reduce costs

- the article says.

The publication notes that New Delhi and Moscow are "getting closer" at a time when the US administration is constantly criticizing the Indian government and introducing new tariffs on Indian businesses.

For reference

In October 2024, Russia suspended the production of Su-57 "Felon" fighter jets due to Western sanctions. At that time, Russia had about 30 Su-57s in service, a third of which were test models, potentially lacking some of the planned electronics.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that India offered to completely lower its tariffs for America, "but it's too late." According to the White House chief, few people understand that the US has very little business with India, while "they have a huge amount of business with us."

