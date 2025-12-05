Putin met with Modi in India: thanked him for his attention to peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and spoke about negotiations with the United States

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 4124 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 18336 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 29715 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 26654 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 45035 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 30588 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 47323 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23788 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22945 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 23086 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.7m/s
85%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoDecember 4, 11:00 PM • 12372 views
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 9638 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 13430 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 17824 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 13752 views
Publications
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 8374 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 45042 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 36786 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 47334 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 53895 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Timur Mindich
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Siversk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 3710 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 17312 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 31160 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 31892 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 76448 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
FIFA (video game series)

Putin met with Modi in India: thanked him for his attention to peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and spoke about negotiations with the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin met in New Delhi, discussing peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and expanding economic cooperation. Agreements on mobility, supplies of Indian products, and the leasing of a submarine are expected.

Putin met with Modi in India: thanked him for his attention to peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and spoke about negotiations with the United States

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi, before which Putin thanked Modi for his attention to peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and told him about talks with the United States, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Putin appeared with Modi before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Putin "thanked Modi for his attention to peace efforts regarding the war in Ukraine and said that he had informed the Indian leader about recent talks with the United States," the publication writes.

Putin also discussed relations between the two countries, adding: "Our relations are deeply rooted in history, but it is not words that are important, but substance."

Modi, as indicated, told Putin: "The world must return to peace."

Modi added that New Delhi supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace and said that "we must all strive for peace together."

As Bloomberg writes, the meeting takes place against the backdrop of both sides' aspirations to deepen economic cooperation amid pressure from US President Donald Trump.

This meeting on Friday came a day after Putin's arrival in India - his first visit to the country since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - and "is expected to demonstrate the long-standing partnership between the two countries, which dates back to the Cold War." These ties have focused on defense, but Modi and Putin want to expand cooperation to include deeper trade, migration, and economic ties, the publication notes.

During the two-day visit, India and Russia are expected to finalize a mobility agreement that will allow Indian professionals to come to Russia, which will be the first such case for the two countries.

An agreement is also expected on the supply of Indian seafood and agricultural products to Russia, exports of which have suffered after Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian goods, which came into effect on August 1.

Putin is also expected to showcase oil and defense ties, with officials working to finalize a $2 billion deal for India to lease a submarine from Russia, Bloomberg reports.

India to receive Russian submarine under $2 billion deal amid Putin's visit - Bloomberg04.12.25, 15:08 • 3818 views

India's share of Russian imports is now less than 2%. New Delhi and Moscow intend to increase trade to $100 billion by the end of the decade.

The US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil and forced India to buy more American weapons. Despite this pressure, the Modi government continues trade talks with the Trump administration, and a negotiating team from Washington is expected in India next week.

The expansion of ties comes despite harsh criticism from both the US and the EU, and the meeting underscored India's desire to maintain warm ties with traditional partners and seek alternative markets to offset US tariffs, the publication notes.

From direct purchases of military weapons, India and Russia are increasingly moving to joint development and production of weapons, collectively designing and manufacturing missiles and guns, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.
New Delhi
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
European Union
United States
Ukraine