Putin arrived in China to participate in the SCO summit - Russian media

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 11876 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 31755 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 60931 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 76191 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 94871 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 247729 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 106233 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83897 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97998 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 312221 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
55%
747mm
Popular news
Merz admits the possibility of introducing compulsory military service in the future, including for womenAugust 30, 04:22 PM • 3428 views
Trump questioned Putin-Zelensky meeting - Daily CallerAugust 30, 04:48 PM • 3734 views
Iranian currency falls after EU countries decide to re-impose sanctionsAugust 30, 05:10 PM • 3280 views
Secretary General of the Council of Europe hospitalizedAugust 30, 06:01 PM • 3940 views
Ukrposhta branch in Kyiv destroyed as a result of Russian shelling on August 28PhotoAugust 30, 06:22 PM • 3128 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected11:45 PM • 1666 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 87470 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 215901 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 219788 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 312221 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 262030 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Volodymyr Groysman
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 103541 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 236236 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 259784 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 257028 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 237388 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Putin arrived in China to participate in the SCO summit - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began a four-day visit to China, where he will take part in the SCO summit. The Kremlin views the trip as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Beijing.

Putin arrived in China to participate in the SCO summit - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in the Chinese city of Tianjin, where his four-day visit will begin. As part of the trip, he will take part in the summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to Russian media, the Kremlin views the visit as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Beijing amid Moscow's international isolation.

Addition

It is expected that on the sidelines of the event, Putin will hold bilateral talks, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and will also meet with other leaders of participating countries.

Also, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin. This will be his first trip to China in seven years amid deteriorating relations between New Delhi and Washington over tariffs.

Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals29.08.25, 09:25 • 63369 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
New Delhi
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping