Putin arrived in China to participate in the SCO summit - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in the Chinese city of Tianjin, where his four-day visit will begin. As part of the trip, he will take part in the summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to Russian media, the Kremlin views the visit as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Beijing amid Moscow's international isolation.

It is expected that on the sidelines of the event, Putin will hold bilateral talks, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and will also meet with other leaders of participating countries.

Also, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin. This will be his first trip to China in seven years amid deteriorating relations between New Delhi and Washington over tariffs.

