"Gives hope for an end to the conflict in Ukraine": India approves Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

India supports the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, reports UNN with reference to The Times of India.

Details

It is noted that New Delhi views this summit as a promising step towards ending the war in Ukraine.

India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation regarding the meeting in Alaska on August 15, 2025. This meeting gives hope for an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opens up prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stated - this is not an era of war - stated in the statement of the Indian foreign policy department.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that India thus "approves the upcoming summit and is ready to support these efforts."

Recall

Recently, United States President Donald Trump signed a decree on the introduction of an additional 25% duty on India for the purchase of oil from Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the tariffs imposed by the US due to the import of Russian oil are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

Indian PM Modi had a phone conversation with Putin: discussed Ukraine