Indian PM Modi had a phone conversation with Putin: discussed Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during which they agreed to further deepen their partnership. Putin also shared with the Indian leader the latest developments regarding Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Modi's post on his X page.

Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend, President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments regarding Ukraine. We also reviewed progress in our bilateral agenda and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. I look forward to meeting President Putin in India later this year - Modi wrote.

Who Putin called

Russian media previously reported that Russian dictator Putin had phone conversations with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenka, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as with Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Also, the day before, the Russian president called South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

In addition, on August 6, Putin met with US President's special envoy Steve Whitkoff. Trump announced great progress, after which media began reporting on a possible meeting between the Russian and American presidents next week. The day after the meeting, Whitkoff held a conversation with security advisors from Ukraine and Europe.

Addition

Xi Jinping, in a conversation with Putin, supported the efforts of the US and Russia to promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. Beijing insists on peace talks and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

Donald Trump is preparing for a meeting with Putin next week to discuss peace in Ukraine. The approaches of the parties differ radically, the chance of success is illusory.