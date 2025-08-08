$41.460.15
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 22144 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36601 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 27252 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 57318 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 53419 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 41775 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 34065 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68442 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24978 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Indian PM Modi had a phone conversation with Putin: discussed Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1592 views

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with Putin the latest developments regarding Ukraine and reaffirmed commitment to deepening strategic partnership. Modi expects to meet Putin in India later this year.

Indian PM Modi had a phone conversation with Putin: discussed Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during which they agreed to further deepen their partnership. Putin also shared with the Indian leader the latest developments regarding Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Modi's post on his X page.

Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend, President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments regarding Ukraine. We also reviewed progress in our bilateral agenda and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. I look forward to meeting President Putin in India later this year 

- Modi wrote.

Who Putin called

Russian media previously reported that Russian dictator Putin had phone conversations with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenka, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as with Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Also, the day before, the Russian president called South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

In addition, on August 6, Putin met with US President's special envoy Steve Whitkoff. Trump announced great progress, after which media began reporting on a possible meeting between the Russian and American presidents next week. The day after the meeting, Whitkoff held a conversation with security advisors from Ukraine and Europe.

Addition

Xi Jinping, in a conversation with Putin, supported the efforts of the US and Russia to promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. Beijing insists on peace talks and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

Donald Trump is preparing for a meeting with Putin next week to discuss peace in Ukraine. The approaches of the parties differ radically, the chance of success is illusory.

Pavlo Zinchenko

