US-India Trade Talks Canceled

The visit of a group of US trade negotiators to India, scheduled for August 25-29, has been canceled. This was reported by NDTV, citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter," according to UNN.

It is noted that the current round of negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement will likely be postponed to another date.

Both sides are in contact, but a new schedule for the talks has not yet been finalized. The round was highly anticipated, given that it was scheduled for approximately August 27, when an additional 25% of secondary sanctions against India are set to be introduced. This also casts doubt on the autumn deadline (September-October) that was agreed upon between the two countries for the completion of the first round of the bilateral trade agreement. - the article states.

It is indicated that on Thursday, high-ranking Indian government officials stated that New Delhi is "fully engaged" in negotiations with the United States regarding the proposed bilateral trade agreement, and discussions are being held through several channels - from official negotiating teams to ministerial-level interactions, diplomatic circles, and industries.

"Officials called the US a 'very important trading partner' and said that the status of the next round of talks, scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi, would only become clear closer to the date, while confirming the autumn schedule," the publication adds.

On August 6, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to impose an additional 25% tariff on India for purchasing oil from Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the tariffs imposed by the US due to Russian oil imports are "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

