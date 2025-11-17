Indian airline to resume flights to mainland China after nearly six-year hiatus

India's national airline, Air India, will resume flights to China from February next year, almost six years after their suspension, amid a de-escalation of ties between New Delhi and Beijing. This was stated in a company statement, writes UNN.

From February 1, 2026, Air India will resume direct flights between New Delhi and Shanghai, returning to mainland China almost six years later. - the report says.

Shanghai will become the 48th international point served by the Air India Group, which continues to carry more passengers on international flights than any other airline in India.

Air India will operate flights between Delhi and Shanghai four times a week on twin-engine Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which are equipped with 18 beds in business class and 238 spacious seats in economy class.

The resumption of Air India flights to Shanghai follows recent Indo-Chinese diplomatic arrangements that restored air links suspended in early 2020. Air India first launched direct flights to mainland China in October 2000.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, said: "The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai flights is more than just a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilizations and modern economic powers. At Air India, we are delighted to resume one of the world's most important air links, providing travelers with the opportunity to develop business, trade, healthcare, education and cultural contacts with comfort and the warm Indian hospitality that defines Air India."

