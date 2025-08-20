Moscow assures that its oil discounts are attractive enough to keep India among buyers - Bloomberg

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 16549 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 17128 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 31187 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 118423 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 46265 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 45147 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 44104 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174294 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 146340 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 128075 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
36%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summitAugust 20, 07:31 AM • 11307 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 12939 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 34018 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 23918 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 22880 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 10834 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 16546 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 31184 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 118394 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174282 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Serhiy Leshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Sviatoshynskyi District
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 6180 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 5190 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 7378 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 23316 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 34446 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

Moscow assures that its oil discounts are attractive enough to keep India among buyers - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Russia expects to retain India as a stable oil client, offering discounts of about 5% off the market price. The US is increasing pressure on India over its purchases of Russian oil, imposing duties and accusing it of supporting "Putin's war."

Moscow assures that its oil discounts are attractive enough to keep India among buyers - Bloomberg

Russia expects India to remain a stable client for its oil, despite a sharp escalation of the trade dispute with the US. This was stated in New Delhi by the Deputy Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in India, Yevgeny Griva. According to him, the current discounts on Russian oil – about 5% of the market price – are a sufficient incentive for Indian companies not to look for alternative suppliers. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Washington, on the contrary, is increasing pressure. Donald Trump's administration has already imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods and threatens to raise it to 50%, explaining that New Delhi "finances Putin's war" by buying oil bypassing sanctions. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Indian corporations of "profiting from sanctioned oil," emphasizing that only the country's richest families benefit from this.

Despite this, India continues to defend its position. The government emphasizes that purchases of cheap Russian oil help curb inflation and ensure the stability of the domestic market. Imports from the Russian Federation currently reach 1.7 million barrels per day – more than a third of all foreign supplies. This is a sharp contrast to the situation before 2022, when the Middle East was the main source of energy for India.

Against the backdrop of the tariff war, New Delhi is intensifying political contacts with Moscow and Beijing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Vladimir Putin a "friend" and is preparing to visit China for the first time in seven years at the end of August. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Russia, where he is coordinating trade and scientific-technical projects with Russian officials.

Moscow, in turn, promises to compensate India's losses from American tariffs, in particular, by expanding the purchase of Indian goods and offering joint production of aircraft engines.

Recall

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of profiting from purchases of Russian oil during the war in Ukraine. He noted that the share of Russian oil in India's imports increased from less than 1% to 42%.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Oil
Scott Bessent
Bloomberg News
Bloomberg L.P.
New Delhi
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
China
United States
Ukraine