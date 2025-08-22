$41.380.02
China expresses "firm support" for India amid Donald Trump's tariffs - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong expressed solidarity with India, opposing American tariffs on Indian exports. This move is a sign of warming relations between the two Asian rivals.

China expresses "firm support" for India amid Donald Trump's tariffs - Bloomberg

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed solidarity with the country, speaking out against American tariffs on Indian exports. This is another sign of warming relations between the two countries, which are competitors in Asia, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The United States has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened more. China strongly opposes this. China will stand firmly with India to uphold a multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core

- the ambassador stated.

Xu's comments come as Beijing and New Delhi take steps to recalibrate their ties amid strained relations with the Trump administration. This week, the two neighboring countries agreed to consider demarcating their disputed border as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India on his first trip in three years.

Xu spoke at a panel discussion in New Delhi on the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which will be held later this month in the Chinese city of Tianjin. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking his first visit to the country in seven years.

US-India Trade Talks Canceled8/17/25, 1:49 AM • 5844 views

Xu criticized Washington for using tariffs as a "bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from various countries," despite the benefits of free trade.

In the face of such actions, silence or compromise only emboldens the bully

 - he said in his address to the event participants.

He added that countries of the Global South are "very concerned" about how the two Asian countries can work together and "take the lead to help developing countries overcome difficulties."

Xu reiterated his remarks in a post on X, where he expressed gratitude to people "who have long cared about and supported China-India relations."

Addition

Delhi and Moscow have set an ambitious goal - to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion within five years. Against this backdrop, both countries seek to eliminate trade barriers and demonstrate unity in resisting tariff pressure from Washington.

Stepan Haftko

