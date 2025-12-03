Putin flies to New Delhi to strengthen strategic oil alliance with India amid US sanctions – media

$42.330.01
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 6558 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 10959 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 15239 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19035 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26756 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34550 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28972 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38986 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75657 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 30130 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 36136 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 23920 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu09:06 AM • 8758 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 13656 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 13713 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 36195 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 43462 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 52651 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 50675 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 55027 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 57246 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 112371 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 86194 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 101958 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Diia (service)
FAB-500

Putin flies to New Delhi to strengthen strategic oil alliance with India amid US sanctions – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting takes place against the backdrop of India continuing to massively buy discounted Russian oil, despite warnings from Washington.

Putin flies to New Delhi to strengthen strategic oil alliance with India amid US sanctions – media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting comes as India continues to massively purchase discounted Russian oil, despite warnings from Washington and Trump's 50% tariff hike. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The main program of the visit: Putin and Modi will hold an informal meeting on December 4, and the main talks will take place on December 5. During the visit, 10 intergovernmental documents and more than 15 commercial agreements are planned to be signed, demonstrating the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Russian fuel exports fell to their lowest level since the invasion of Ukraine16.11.25, 15:42 • 6275 views

 The dictator of the Russian Federation will be accompanied by 7 ministers and key figures, including Rosneft head Igor Sechin and RT propaganda channel head Margarita Simonyan. Both of the latter will take part in the launch ceremony of RT India.

New Delhi justifies its import of Russian oil by the need to meet the growing energy needs of its 1.4 billion population, while Washington believes that this trade partly helps Moscow finance the war in Ukraine.

Indian refineries resume discounted Russian oil purchases at up to $5 a barrel - Bloomberg01.12.25, 14:20 • 3333 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Associated Press
Bloomberg L.P.
New Delhi
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
United States
Ukraine