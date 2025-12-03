Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting comes as India continues to massively purchase discounted Russian oil, despite warnings from Washington and Trump's 50% tariff hike. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The main program of the visit: Putin and Modi will hold an informal meeting on December 4, and the main talks will take place on December 5. During the visit, 10 intergovernmental documents and more than 15 commercial agreements are planned to be signed, demonstrating the strengthening of bilateral ties.

The dictator of the Russian Federation will be accompanied by 7 ministers and key figures, including Rosneft head Igor Sechin and RT propaganda channel head Margarita Simonyan. Both of the latter will take part in the launch ceremony of RT India.

New Delhi justifies its import of Russian oil by the need to meet the growing energy needs of its 1.4 billion population, while Washington believes that this trade partly helps Moscow finance the war in Ukraine.

