Rubrics
Russian fuel exports fell to their lowest level since the invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

Russia's fossil fuel exports in October fell to their lowest levels since the start of the full-scale war, amounting to 524 million euros per day. This is 4% less than in September, due to Ukrainian attacks and international sanctions.

Russian fuel exports fell to their lowest level since the invasion of Ukraine

In October, Russia's fossil fuel exports fell to their lowest levels since the full-scale war against Ukraine began. The decline has continued for the second consecutive month and could significantly impact the aggressor country's economy. This is reported by wiadomosci.onet, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), in October 2025, Russia exported fossil fuels worth 524 million euros per day - 4% less than in September. This figure was affected by Ukrainian attacks and international sanctions.

The largest buyers of Russian fuel were China (5.8 billion euros), India (3.1 billion euros), and Turkey (2.7 billion euros).

Additionally

In October, the US imposed sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, emphasizing that the reason was "Russia's lack of serious participation in the peace process to end the war in Ukraine." China, Turkey, and India are expected to reduce their purchases of Russian oil.

In October, the EU purchased 1.1 billion euros worth of fossil fuels from Russia. The largest buyers were Hungary and Slovakia, which import pipeline gas and oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

France and Belgium purchased liquefied natural gas for 209 million and 158 million euros, respectively.

Also in October, the EU Council adopted the 19th package of sanctions, which includes a complete ban on Russian LNG imports from January 2027 and additional restrictions on Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced his intention to go to court over the ban on Russian gas imports. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called on NATO countries to stop buying Russian oil but allowed Hungary a one-year exemption from this ban.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his government will challenge the EU's plan to end Russian energy imports by the end of 2027. Orbán considers this plan a violation of European law and an attempt to circumvent the right of veto on sanctions.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
India
European Union
France
Belgium
Slovakia
China
Turkey
United States
Hungary
Ukraine