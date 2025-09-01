OpenAI is building a giant 1-gigawatt data center in India

The developer of ChatGPT is preparing for a large-scale expansion in Asia: the company is negotiating the creation of a powerful data processing center in India, which could become one of the largest in the country. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

OpenAI is considering building a data center with a capacity of at least 1 gigawatt, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. The project is being implemented as part of the $500 billion Stargate infrastructure initiative, which already covers the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

This facility could be a key step for OpenAI in the development of artificial intelligence in Asian markets. The exact location is still unknown, but according to sources, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman may announce the project during a visit to India this month.

Building on such a scale brings OpenAI closer to the investment level of global players – Microsoft, Google, and Reliance Industries (led by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani), who are already deploying powerful data centers in the country.

OpenAI's ambitions coincide with strained relations between Washington and New Delhi. The Donald Trump administration recently raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, criticizing India for its cooperation with Russia in the oil sector. At the same time, India was not subject to US export restrictions on Nvidia chip supplies, making it an attractive destination for AI infrastructure.

In the US, OpenAI is already implementing the Stargate project in partnership with SoftBank and Oracle, increasing its infrastructure capacity by another 4.5 gigawatts. In parallel, the company announced large-scale data centers in Norway (520 MW) and Abu Dhabi (5 GW).

The Indian center, in addition to supporting global computing resources, will be part of the $1.2 billion IndiaAI state initiative, which aims to create national language models and develop the AI ecosystem in the country.

OpenAI is already preparing to launch an office in New Delhi, forming a local team, and offering special products for Indian users - in particular, a ChatGPT Plus subscription for $5 per month. This allows the company to scale its presence in a market with over a billion potential customers.

