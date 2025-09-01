OpenAI is building a giant 1-gigawatt data center in India

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 9288 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 9008 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect being prepared for charges
05:46 AM • 13087 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 14708 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 20590 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 19704 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 51564 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 88779 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 99429 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 113312 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 34338 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 34013 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 20860 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 18562 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit04:35 AM • 11125 views
Publications
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 9278 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion05:46 AM • 13080 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo05:39 AM • 14699 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 115557 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 245856 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Andriy Parubiy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 116273 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 248495 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 271259 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 268001 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 247511 views
Actual
Fake news
S-300 missile system
Hwasong-18
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

OpenAI is building a giant 1-gigawatt data center in India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

ChatGPT developer, OpenAI, plans to create one of the largest data centers in India. This facility will be part of the global Stargate initiative and the state program IndiaAI.

OpenAI is building a giant 1-gigawatt data center in India

The developer of ChatGPT is preparing for a large-scale expansion in Asia: the company is negotiating the creation of a powerful data processing center in India, which could become one of the largest in the country. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

OpenAI is considering building a data center with a capacity of at least 1 gigawatt, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. The project is being implemented as part of the $500 billion Stargate infrastructure initiative, which already covers the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

This facility could be a key step for OpenAI in the development of artificial intelligence in Asian markets. The exact location is still unknown, but according to sources, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman may announce the project during a visit to India this month.

Building on such a scale brings OpenAI closer to the investment level of global players – Microsoft, Google, and Reliance Industries (led by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani), who are already deploying powerful data centers in the country.

OpenAI's ambitions coincide with strained relations between Washington and New Delhi. The Donald Trump administration recently raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, criticizing India for its cooperation with Russia in the oil sector. At the same time, India was not subject to US export restrictions on Nvidia chip supplies, making it an attractive destination for AI infrastructure.

In the US, OpenAI is already implementing the Stargate project in partnership with SoftBank and Oracle, increasing its infrastructure capacity by another 4.5 gigawatts. In parallel, the company announced large-scale data centers in Norway (520 MW) and Abu Dhabi (5 GW).

The Indian center, in addition to supporting global computing resources, will be part of the $1.2 billion IndiaAI state initiative, which aims to create national language models and develop the AI ecosystem in the country.

OpenAI is already preparing to launch an office in New Delhi, forming a local team, and offering special products for Indian users - in particular, a ChatGPT Plus subscription for $5 per month. This allows the company to scale its presence in a market with over a billion potential customers.

ChatGPT advised a teenager on how to commit suicide and gave "instructions" - the family sued8/27/25, 1:45 PM • 3143 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Electricity
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Bloomberg L.P.
New Delhi
Washington, D.C.
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
India
Norway
United States
Microsoft
Google