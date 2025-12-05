$42.180.02
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
11:17 AM • 20263 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 19807 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 25663 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 38555 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 46430 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 39741 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 68680 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35025 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 58036 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
"This is a warning shot": what Trump's peace initiative on Russia and Ukraine means for China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

For the Trump administration, the main global problem is not Russia and its war in Ukraine, but China.

"This is a warning shot": what Trump's peace initiative on Russia and Ukraine means for China

US President Donald Trump's peace initiative to end the Russian-Ukrainian war is a "warning shot" at official Beijing. This is according to Brahma Chellaney, a professor of strategic studies at the independent Center for Policy Research in New Delhi, UNN reports with reference to asia.nikkei.com.

Details

According to the scholar, the deeper reason why Trump is persistently pushing his initiative to end the war is as follows: Russia is no longer a "priority enemy" for the United States.

American policymakers are increasingly focused on countering China's growing power, and the Trump administration views Russia as a declining economic power whose war in Ukraine has become an expensive distraction for Washington, diverting US attention and resources from the much more important struggle with Beijing.

- the publication states.

At the same time, the situation gives China a strategic advantage: it weakens the US deterrent influence in Asia, complicates alliance coordination, and stretches limited US military-industrial capabilities, the expert believes.

The Trump administration's peace plan is a tough attempt to align Western strategy with long-term geopolitical realities, first and foremost, the need to shift focus to the Indo-Pacific region, the strategic center of gravity of the world.

The proposed course may cause concern, but it reflects a fundamental truth: the era of unlimited American power is over. And Washington's main calculation is obvious: it is China, not Russia, that is the defining challenge of the 21st century.

- the publication states.

Trump administration unveils new strategic doctrine: criticism of immigration, globalism, and Europe – Axios05.12.25, 16:47 • 930 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

