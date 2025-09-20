US seeks to include India's Russian oil purchases in trade talks - Bloomberg

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 AM • 15738 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 27107 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 34680 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 29483 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 36041 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 48832 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 29940 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 40261 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39969 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67770 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - SybihaSeptember 19, 09:59 PM • 10626 views
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVASeptember 19, 11:05 PM • 15171 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhoto02:55 AM • 15615 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 14475 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 5866 views
Publications
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto04:00 AM • 15736 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 34266 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 48828 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 40260 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67768 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 36039 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 34267 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 18135 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 21145 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 23680 views
Actual
MiG-31
BM-21 "Grad"
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

US seeks to include India's Russian oil purchases in trade talks - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

The US is trying to include India's purchases of Russian oil in trade talks, despite growing demand in India. India is pushing for the removal of additional duties on Russian energy, citing energy security.

US seeks to include India's Russian oil purchases in trade talks - Bloomberg

The US is trying to include India's oil purchases from Russia in trade agreement negotiations, despite the fact that Indian refineries do not plan to reduce purchases of Russian oil. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

"The US is trying to include India's oil purchases from Russia in trade agreement negotiations, even as the South Asian nation's refineries increase imports to meet growing domestic demand," the publication writes.

According to sources, the American delegation led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch raised the issue with Indian negotiators at a meeting on Tuesday. Such a demand is unusual, as a country's relations with a third country are rarely the subject of bilateral trade negotiations.

"Earlier this week, a group of US government officials was in New Delhi for talks, as both sides sought to ease tensions after President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on goods from India. Signs of a renewed relationship emerged after Trump called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday this week, sparking cautious optimism in New Delhi about a trade deal," the publication adds.

During Tuesday's talks, India insisted on the abolition of an additional 25% levy on purchases of Russian energy. The Indian government called the additional duties "unfair, unreasonable and irrational" and defended the consumption of Russian oil as necessary for energy security.

Indian refineries do not plan to reduce purchases of Russian oil, as domestic fuel demand is growing and the government has not issued any order to reduce purchases, the publication notes.

Recall

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for his support in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Modi confirmed his support for US initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Bloomberg L.P.
New Delhi
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
United States
Ukraine