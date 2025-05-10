India closes airports amid aggravation with Pakistan

India has closed more airports in its northern and western regions following escalating tensions with Pakistan. This is reported by AP, reports UNN.

Details

The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement that civil flights will be suspended at 32 airports until May 15. It had previously announced the suspension of flights from two dozen airports.

The latest closed airports are mainly located in the northern states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the western state of Gujarat, which borders Pakistan.

Media: 13 civilians killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in the last 12 hours

Context

The week-long standoff between India and Pakistan escalated further on Saturday when Islamabad launched a military operation in response to what it called Indian strikes on its military bases at night.

The nuclear-armed neighbors are now in their biggest military conflict in decades, even as the international community calls for calm and restraint.

Addition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday talked with Pakistani Army Commander Asim Munir and offered US mediation.

If India stops, "then we will too" - Pakistani Foreign Minister