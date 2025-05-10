Media: 13 civilians killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in the last 12 hours

13 civilians have died in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in the last 12 hours, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Sky News notes that this is an indication that, despite constant calls for de-escalation, tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise.

Earlier this morning, we reported to you about explosions that were heard in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

If India stops, "then we will too" - Pakistani Foreign Minister

Context

The week-long standoff between India and Pakistan escalated further on Saturday when Islamabad launched a military operation in response to what it called Indian strikes on its military bases overnight.

The nuclear-armed neighbors are now in their biggest military conflict in decades, even as the international community calls for calm and restraint.

Supplement

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with Pakistani Army Commander Asim Munir and offered U.S. mediation.