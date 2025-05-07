India's strikes on Pakistan: Foreign Ministry chief Vikram Misri names reason for "Sindur" operation

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri commented on the recent strikes on Pakistan. This was reported by Hindustan Times, reports UNN.

Details

During a press conference, the Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan has done nothing to eliminate terrorist groups operating from its territory and has "established itself in the world as a haven for terrorists."

Instead, Islamabad limited itself to denials and accusations, said Vikram Misri. According to him, Indian intelligence received information about further planned attacks by terrorists on Pakistani territory.

We considered it necessary to stop them and fight back. This morning, India exercised its right to dismantle terrorist infrastructure. – said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India.

Recall

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur, striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists".

On Wednesday, May 7, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed, 46 were injured, and Islamabad also reported that five Indian planes were shot down. At the same time, India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 were injured as a result of Pakistan's actions.

Later, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires and expressed its protest over the fighting.