Six dead after suicide attack on police headquarters in Pakistan

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14106 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14389 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15994 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22534 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29714 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31639 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35706 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26820 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22836 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20039 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.8m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 16952 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 14953 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 17351 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 5686 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 20994 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14117 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 49584 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 127267 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 90018 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 94561 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 2306 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 3054 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 35068 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 45753 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 47595 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Tesla Model Y

Six dead after suicide attack on police headquarters in Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1266 views

At least six people have been killed in an attack by three suicide bombers on the Federal Police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan. One militant blew himself up at the gate, while two others were neutralized by security forces.

Six dead after suicide attack on police headquarters in Pakistan
Photo: AP

At least six people were killed in a morning attack by three suicide bombers on the Federal Police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan. According to local media, an explosion near the entrance and a shootout inside the complex caused casualties among security forces and injuries to civilians. This was reported by Aljazeera, writes UNN.

Details

Dawn newspaper reports that the attack occurred at dawn: one militant blew himself up near the gate, and two others were eliminated by security forces while attempting to break into the territory.

Trump's plan for Gaza settlement: Israel and Hamas against - NBC News17.11.25, 16:28 • 3070 views

Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the gate, and two others tried to enter the territory but were shot dead by Federal Police officers.

— Police officer Mian Saeed Ahmad told reporters.
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

The city's police chief told the Associated Press that morning training was taking place on an open ground inside the complex, so the consequences could have been much more extensive.

Suicide bombing in Islamabad: number of injured rises to 2711.11.25, 19:33 • 3654 views

The timely reaction of our forces prevented a much greater tragedy.

— he said.

The area around the headquarters was cordoned off, and at least six injured civilians were taken to hospitals. A state of emergency has been declared in medical facilities. No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the Pakistani Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan movement is traditionally suspected of similar attacks.

Suicide bomber in Pakistan detonates explosives near court, killing 12 people11.11.25, 12:59 • 2652 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Islamabad
Pakistan