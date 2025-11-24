Six dead after suicide attack on police headquarters in Pakistan

Photo: AP

At least six people were killed in a morning attack by three suicide bombers on the Federal Police headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan. According to local media, an explosion near the entrance and a shootout inside the complex caused casualties among security forces and injuries to civilians. This was reported by Aljazeera, writes UNN.

Dawn newspaper reports that the attack occurred at dawn: one militant blew himself up near the gate, and two others were eliminated by security forces while attempting to break into the territory.

Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the gate, and two others tried to enter the territory but were shot dead by Federal Police officers. — Police officer Mian Saeed Ahmad told reporters.

The city's police chief told the Associated Press that morning training was taking place on an open ground inside the complex, so the consequences could have been much more extensive.

The timely reaction of our forces prevented a much greater tragedy. — he said.

The area around the headquarters was cordoned off, and at least six injured civilians were taken to hospitals. A state of emergency has been declared in medical facilities. No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the Pakistani Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan movement is traditionally suspected of similar attacks.

