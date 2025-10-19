$41.640.00
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Ankara. The parties plan to hold another meeting to ensure sustained adherence to the ceasefire.

Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar on social network X, news agency Reuters.

Details

A statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that after talks mediated by Doha and Ankara, the parties agreed to create mechanisms to promote long-term peace and stability.

In addition, according to the Qatari foreign ministry, Kabul and Islamabad plan to hold another meeting in the near future to ensure a sustainable ceasefire.

According to Reuters, the agreement was the result of weeks of border fighting that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded - the sharpest confrontation between the countries since the Taliban came to power in Kabul in 2021.

According to official data, the Afghan delegation was led by Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqub, and the Pakistani delegation by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry noted that the key topics of the negotiations were the cessation of terrorist attacks from Afghan territory and the restoration of security and stability along the common border.

Context

Clashes occurred between the military forces of the countries, as a result of which dozens were killed and hundreds were injured.  

On October 15, Kabul suffered airstrikes from the Pakistani armed forces. Fighting broke out on the Afghan-Pakistani border, leading to the deaths of civilians and military personnel.  

Recall

It was previously reported that representatives of Pakistan and Afghanistan are holding talks in Qatar after Islamabad's airstrikes on the neighboring country. Kabul ordered its military to observe a ceasefire, and Pakistan will also refrain from attacks.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
