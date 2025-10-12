Dozens killed, crossings closed after night battles on Pakistan-Afghanistan border - Reuters

Night battles on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan have resulted in dozens of casualties and the temporary closure of several key border crossings, local and international sources report, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

According to the Pakistani army, 23 of its servicemen were killed in the clashes, while Afghan Taliban reported 9 deaths among their militants. Each side also provides significantly higher estimates of enemy losses - Pakistan claims over 200 killed militants, Afghanistan - 58 killed Pakistani servicemen. Reuters could not independently confirm these figures.

The escalation began after Pakistani airstrikes on areas in Kabul and eastern markets of Afghanistan. In response, Afghan units opened fire on Pakistani border posts, which responded with artillery and small arms. Shootouts continue sporadically, particularly in the Pakistani district of Kurram.

Due to the incident, Pakistan temporarily closed several checkpoints on the 2,600-kilometer Durand Line - among them Torkham, Chaman, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan. This caused displacement of civilians in border areas.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia facilitated a temporary cessation of attacks, however, as Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated, "The Islamic Emirate will defend its land." Despite diplomatic efforts, local fighting is still ongoing.

