Dozens killed, crossings closed after night battles on Pakistan-Afghanistan border - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The escalation in the Middle East region began after Pakistani airstrikes, to which Afghanistan responded with fire. The number of dead and wounded is increasing, and border crossings have been closed.

Dozens killed, crossings closed after night battles on Pakistan-Afghanistan border - Reuters

Night battles on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan have resulted in dozens of casualties and the temporary closure of several key border crossings, local and international sources report, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Pakistani army, 23 of its servicemen were killed in the clashes, while Afghan Taliban reported 9 deaths among their militants. Each side also provides significantly higher estimates of enemy losses - Pakistan claims over 200 killed militants, Afghanistan - 58 killed Pakistani servicemen. Reuters could not independently confirm these figures.

Taliban rejected Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base to US control - Bloomberg21.09.25, 15:02 • 8339 views

The escalation began after Pakistani airstrikes on areas in Kabul and eastern markets of Afghanistan. In response, Afghan units opened fire on Pakistani border posts, which responded with artillery and small arms. Shootouts continue sporadically, particularly in the Pakistani district of Kurram.

Due to the incident, Pakistan temporarily closed several checkpoints on the 2,600-kilometer Durand Line - among them Torkham, Chaman, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan. This caused displacement of civilians in border areas.

Afghanistan tightens control over Russian and Belarusian agents - intelligence04.10.25, 18:17 • 6469 views

Qatar and Saudi Arabia facilitated a temporary cessation of attacks, however, as Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated, "The Islamic Emirate will defend its land." Despite diplomatic efforts, local fighting is still ongoing.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that fierce fighting between the Taliban forces and the Pakistani army began along the entire Durand Line on the Afghan-Pakistani border. 

Stepan Haftko

