Afghanistan tightens control over Russian and Belarusian agents - intelligence

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 14396 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 32794 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 50645 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 67144 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80344 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70186 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 39710 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51767 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34471 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21720 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
82%
747mm
Popular news
Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - reportOctober 4, 06:25 AM • 11127 views
EU sanctions representative: we are on the verge of a potential major conflict and are not ready to resolve itOctober 4, 06:59 AM • 11924 views
Russians attacked energy and gas infrastructure, while a top-5 oil refinery was hit in Russia - CCD of NSDCOctober 4, 07:17 AM • 7200 views
Cadillac breaks records: 40% of US sales in a quarter are electric vehiclesOctober 4, 08:50 AM • 6572 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11036 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 32780 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 41535 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 53058 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80341 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70183 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Shostka
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11105 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 24596 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 50636 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 37901 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 40578 views
Actual
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

Afghanistan tightens control over Russian and Belarusian agents - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

The General Directorate of Intelligence of the Taliban movement is tightening control over the activities of Russian and Belarusian agents in Afghanistan. Taliban special services suspect them of attempting to provoke tensions between East and West.

Afghanistan tightens control over Russian and Belarusian agents - intelligence

The General Directorate of Intelligence of the Taliban movement is strengthening control over the activities of Russian and Belarusian agents in Afghanistan. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Taliban special services suspect representatives of the "union state" of attempting to use the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" to provoke tension between East and West.

- the report says.

According to counterintelligence, an agent network has been created in the country, the main task of which is to clash the interests of foreign states.

As noted in intelligence, Russia was the first in the world to formally recognize the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."

Already on July 7, the head of the counterintelligence of the Taliban's GDI, Asadullah Baryalai, in his letter drew attention to the sharp increase in the number of Russian "tourists," journalists, and other visitors to the country, suggesting that a significant part of them are intelligence officers. In his September address, Baryalai proposed concrete measures to counter the activities of Russian and Belarusian agents.

- added the intelligence.

Taliban rejected Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base to US control - Bloomberg21.09.25, 15:02 • 8260 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Taliban
Belarus
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Afghanistan