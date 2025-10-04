Afghanistan tightens control over Russian and Belarusian agents - intelligence

The General Directorate of Intelligence of the Taliban movement is strengthening control over the activities of Russian and Belarusian agents in Afghanistan. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Taliban special services suspect representatives of the "union state" of attempting to use the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" to provoke tension between East and West. - the report says.

According to counterintelligence, an agent network has been created in the country, the main task of which is to clash the interests of foreign states.

As noted in intelligence, Russia was the first in the world to formally recognize the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."

Already on July 7, the head of the counterintelligence of the Taliban's GDI, Asadullah Baryalai, in his letter drew attention to the sharp increase in the number of Russian "tourists," journalists, and other visitors to the country, suggesting that a significant part of them are intelligence officers. In his September address, Baryalai proposed concrete measures to counter the activities of Russian and Belarusian agents. - added the intelligence.

Taliban rejected Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base to US control - Bloomberg