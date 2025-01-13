ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
German intelligence officer found dead in Pakistan

German intelligence officer found dead in Pakistan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24315 views

Thomas B., a 54-year-old BND worker, was found dead in his apartment in Islamabad after two days of absence. Traces of blood were found on the body, although the official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Thomas B., a German intelligence officer who had been working in crisis regions for the past few years, was found dead in Pakistan. His body was found in an apartment in Islamabad, and the cause of death has not yet been established. This was reported by BILD, UNN

Details

“We mourn the loss of our colleague. Our thoughts are with his family,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The man was an employee of the German Embassy, but officially worked for the Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

According to BILD, 54-year-old Thomas B. did not come to work for two days and did not answer his phone. His colleagues found his body in an apartment located in Islamabad's guarded diplomatic district.

Image

The last time the German “diplomat” logged on to WhatsApp was on the evening of January 11. According to Pakistani law enforcement officials, Thomas was undergoing treatment for heart problems, which may have something to do with his death.

At the same time, photos were posted on social media showing blood on the deceased's face. The Pakistani police claim that the bleeding began after death. The cause of death has not yet been officially established.

Thomas worked in Pakistan for three and a half years and was considered an experienced specialist in crisis regions.

The Federal Intelligence Service refused to comment on the case.

Working in Pakistan is associated with high risks: Islamabad has a high level of danger according to the German Foreign Office. The region is constantly plagued by conflict with Islamist groups, particularly on the border with Afghanistan.

An OpenAI researcher was found dead in his apartment in San Francisco

Yulia Havryliuk

