Fierce fighting between Taliban forces and the Pakistani army has begun along the entire Durand Line on the Afghan-Pakistani border. ToloNews reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Taliban claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in several areas in northwestern Pakistan, which killed 20 security personnel and three civilians.

Local sources report large-scale clashes between Taliban forces and the Pakistani army along the Durand Line - the report says.

It is indicated that the deadly attacks were carried out on Friday in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. 11 soldiers died in the border district of Khyber, seven policemen died after a suicide bomber crashed a car packed with explosives into the gate of a police school in Dera Ismail Khan district.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government stated that Islamabad reserves the right to enter the territory of Afghanistan. At the same time, they added that Pakistan approved a proposal for dialogue with Afghanistan.

Recall

Earlier, the chief military commander of the Taliban rejected US President Donald Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan to US control.

Earlier, Trump stated his desire to keep Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. In his opinion, the withdrawal of US troops, which occurred during Joe Biden's presidency, was a mistake.

Russia was the first in the world to officially recognize the Taliban regime in Afghanistan