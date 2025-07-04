Russia was the first country in the world to officially recognize the regime of the terrorist group Taliban - the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. This is reported by DW with reference to Reuters and Russian media, as reported by UNN.

Moscow officially recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, reported on Thursday, July 3, by the state news agency TASS, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. - stated in the DW post.

Reuters agency - also with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry - writes that Moscow accepted the credentials of the new Ambassador of Afghanistan and expressed hope for "new impulses" in the development of bilateral cooperation.

The Taliban flag was hoisted over the Afghan embassy in Moscow for the first time since they seized power in 2021. TASS also reports, citing Russia's ambassador to Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, that the decision to recognize the Taliban government was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the suggestion of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In April 2025, Russia lifted the ban on the activities of the "Taliban". This decision was made by the court at the suit of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.

Putin signs law removing Taliban and HTS from list of terrorist organizations - ISW