India has already closed more than 30 airports due to fighting with Pakistan

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM • 13494 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 29342 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 31868 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 52209 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 62593 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59862 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63903 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68060 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 115536 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40160 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
0m/s
51%
751mm
Popular news

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 43893 views

Shot a soldier and his mother-in-law in Kyiv region: the attacker was notified of suspicion and sent into custody

May 9, 03:23 PM • 9678 views

Merz hopes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached within the next two days - Bild

May 9, 03:37 PM • 9450 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 36119 views

Berlin reminded of the role of Ukrainians in the fight against Nazism, but there were provocations near the memorial

May 9, 03:45 PM • 10436 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 115536 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 130119 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 114563 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 176433 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 198025 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 29343 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 36129 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 43902 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 53004 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 32229 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

India has already closed more than 30 airports due to fighting with Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

India has suspended operations at 32 airports until May 15 due to the aggravation with Pakistan, closing the airspace for Pakistani aircraft until May 23. Pakistan has completely closed its airspace.

India has already closed more than 30 airports due to fighting with Pakistan

Due to the fighting in the region, India has closed airports and airspace in areas bordering Pakistan. Islamabad has taken symmetrical decisions. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of India and the publication Clash Report.

Details

It is noted that since Friday, May 09, 32 airports in India have suspended operations due to a sharp escalation of military escalation with Pakistan. According to the country's Civil Aviation Authority, the restrictions will be in effect until 05:29 local time on May 15.

The closure concerns airports located mainly in the northern and western regions of the country bordering Pakistan. In particular, we are talking about airports in Srinagar and Amritsar. Both are located near the disputed territory of Kashmir, and Srinagar also performs the functions of a military-civilian airfield.

In addition, India has closed its airspace to aircraft arriving from Pakistan. The ban on flights for Pakistani aircraft will remain in effect until at least May 23.

In turn, Pakistan is completely closing its airspace until 12:00 (Pacific Standard Time). Currently, no aircraft is recorded over the country.

Let us remind you

In the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur, striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists".

On Wednesday, May 7, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 wounded. Islamabad also reported that five Indian aircraft were shot down. At the same time, India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 wounded as a result of Pakistan's actions.

India and Pakistan War: Schools are closed in border areas, air raid sirens sound, and blackouts occur09.05.25, 09:36 • 2732 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Islamabad
India
Pakistan
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$102,865.30
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,326.44