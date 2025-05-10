India has already closed more than 30 airports due to fighting with Pakistan

Due to the fighting in the region, India has closed airports and airspace in areas bordering Pakistan. Islamabad has taken symmetrical decisions. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of India and the publication Clash Report.

Details

It is noted that since Friday, May 09, 32 airports in India have suspended operations due to a sharp escalation of military escalation with Pakistan. According to the country's Civil Aviation Authority, the restrictions will be in effect until 05:29 local time on May 15.

The closure concerns airports located mainly in the northern and western regions of the country bordering Pakistan. In particular, we are talking about airports in Srinagar and Amritsar. Both are located near the disputed territory of Kashmir, and Srinagar also performs the functions of a military-civilian airfield.

In addition, India has closed its airspace to aircraft arriving from Pakistan. The ban on flights for Pakistani aircraft will remain in effect until at least May 23.

In turn, Pakistan is completely closing its airspace until 12:00 (Pacific Standard Time). Currently, no aircraft is recorded over the country.

Let us remind you

In the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur, striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists".

On Wednesday, May 7, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 wounded. Islamabad also reported that five Indian aircraft were shot down. At the same time, India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 wounded as a result of Pakistan's actions.

