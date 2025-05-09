India and Pakistan War: Schools are closed in border areas, air raid sirens sound, and blackouts occur

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 8934 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13887 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 19190 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31242 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58303 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 93867 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145665 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 110722 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110816 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179118 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 19115 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 15202 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 19029 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

02:49 AM • 9234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 17554 views
Publications

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 8896 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 107762 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 127745 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179101 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 140241 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 3966 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 132497 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 145927 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 81483 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 110334 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

India and Pakistan War: Schools are closed in border areas, air raid sirens sound, and blackouts occur

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Educational institutions are closing down in the border regions of India, and air raid sirens are sounding. Pakistani forces are attacking Indian territory with drones, and air defense forces have shot down up to 50 UAVs.

India and Pakistan War: Schools are closed in border areas, air raid sirens sound, and blackouts occur

In the border areas of India, against the background of the aggravation of the armed confrontation with Pakistan, educational institutions are closing, and air raid sirens are sounding in many cities. Hindustan Times reports this, reports UNN.

Details

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, are closed in Jammu and Kashmir until Monday, May 12.

In addition, blackouts have begun in the border cities. At the same time, Pakistani forces attacked Indian territory with the help of drones. Indian air defense forces shot down up to 50 UAVs on the border.

At the same time, according to the Hindustan Times, not only educational institutions have suspended their work. In Punjab and Haryana, the Bar Council has declared a day without work in the courts of both states.

Context

India and Pakistan have had tense relations since 1947 over the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists took place in the Jammu and Kashmir region, resulting in the death of 26 people. The group "Kashmir Resistance" claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual suspension of visas and deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

Let us remind you

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 were injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan summoned the Indian chargé d'affaires and expressed his protest because of the hostilities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India reacted to Pakistan's actions: they stated that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop planned terrorist attacks.

UNN also reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan, involving 125 fighters. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
India
Pakistan
Brent
$63.58
Bitcoin
$103,659.20
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.67
Золото
$3,332.29
Ethereum
$2,363.45