India and Pakistan War: Schools are closed in border areas, air raid sirens sound, and blackouts occur

In the border areas of India, against the background of the aggravation of the armed confrontation with Pakistan, educational institutions are closing, and air raid sirens are sounding in many cities. Hindustan Times reports this, reports UNN.

Details

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, are closed in Jammu and Kashmir until Monday, May 12.

In addition, blackouts have begun in the border cities. At the same time, Pakistani forces attacked Indian territory with the help of drones. Indian air defense forces shot down up to 50 UAVs on the border.

At the same time, according to the Hindustan Times, not only educational institutions have suspended their work. In Punjab and Haryana, the Bar Council has declared a day without work in the courts of both states.

Context

India and Pakistan have had tense relations since 1947 over the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists took place in the Jammu and Kashmir region, resulting in the death of 26 people. The group "Kashmir Resistance" claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual suspension of visas and deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

Let us remind you

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 were injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan summoned the Indian chargé d'affaires and expressed his protest because of the hostilities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India reacted to Pakistan's actions: they stated that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop planned terrorist attacks.

UNN also reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan, involving 125 fighters. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.