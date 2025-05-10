The Prime Minister of Pakistan convened a meeting of the Nuclear Weapons Council

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Command Authority, the highest state body responsible for security issues, including nuclear weapons management, for Saturday, May 10. This was reported by Reuters news agency, citing the country's armed forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the meeting will take place after Islamabad launched a military operation against India and struck several military bases on Indian territory.

Tensions between the two nuclear powers have risen sharply this week. Both sides accuse each other of violating airspace by launching drones and other weapons. At least 48 people have died in the incidents - Reuters said in a statement.

The National Command Authority brings together senior civilian and military officials and makes key strategic decisions, including those relating to the country's nuclear capabilities.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 10, 2025, the Government of Pakistan announced the start of a large-scale military operation in response to India's provocations. This followed reports of Indian attacks on Pakistani military airbases.

Prior to this, the Pakistani military command made a high-profile statement: according to them, India launched six ballistic missiles, which eventually fell on Indian territory.

