Vilnius обнародовал полномасштабный план эвакуации на случай военного нападения

The capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, has published a full-scale evacuation plan in the event of a military attack. The city is concerned that it is located in close proximity to the borders of Belarus, so it must be prepared for any scenarios. This is reported by UNN with reference to Delfi.

On April 23, the municipality of Vilnius published a plan developed on the basis of the experience of Ukrainian and American cities and designed in the event of a military invasion, hybrid attacks, nuclear threats, serious natural disasters and catastrophes.

We relied, first of all, on the examples of Ukraine, Kyiv, as February 24, 2022 approached. These lessons were observed from there. We also looked at evacuation plans for US cities. Of course, the context is different there - large cities had to be evacuated mainly due to natural disasters - explained the mayor of the city, Valdas Benkunskas.

Benkunskas also said that there was an evacuation plan in the capital before, but it was rather theoretical and had not been updated for a long time. It took about a year to develop the new plan.

According to him, the current evacuation plan of Vilnius is most relevant for the scenario of a possible military invasion, but the head of the city reassured citizens that the "situation is stable" at the moment.

The plan, of course, is now most relevant in the event of a military threat, but it would certainly also be relevant in other cases, if there was an accident, natural disaster or nuclear threat. The evacuation plan is part of our defense policy plan. Vilnius is located 30 kilometers from the border (with Belarus - ed.), is in a different geographical location. Because of this, our preparation differs from Tallinn or Riga - he explained.

According to the mayor of Vilnius, in the event of a military invasion, according to the evacuation plan, the whole of Vilnius will not be evacuated.

If there was a military threat to the city, we would, first of all, be ready to defend the city and do everything possible to help the defense, because the defense of the country and the capital is, first of all, the business of the army - said Benkunskas.

The warning signals to the residents of Vilnius, as stated in the plan, will be transmitted using sirens, sound signals, telephone messages, radio, television and social networks. The evacuation plan of the Lithuanian capital provides for 69 places (kindergartens, schools) where evacuated people will gather. According to Benkunskas, people with special needs who need additional assistance will be evacuated by transport organized by the municipality.

Evacuation training is scheduled for the fall. Officials also pointed to the risks associated with the Ostrovets NPP in Belarus, which Lithuania considers dangerous.

I want to emphasize that having a plan is not enough. You have to practice. One of the first stages - the development of individual parts of this plan - will take place in the fall during exercises that we coordinate with the Vilnius City Municipality - said Baltrenas.

The mayor also added that the existence of such a plan should not cause panic, but rather inspire hope that, if necessary, the city will be ready for any shocks.

"We don't want to cause panic, but our goal is to be prepared and coordinated, hoping that this plan will never be needed," he concluded.

