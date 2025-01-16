In Latvia, a 72-year-old Russian man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for spying for Russia

A court in Riga has sentenced a 72-year-old Russian citizen who was found guilty of espionage and possession of explosives to eight years in prison. This was reported to the LETA agency by a representative of the Latvian prosecutor's office, Radio Liberty reports, according to UNN.

It is noted that the man's name is not specified. The agency calls him a former Soviet officer who, after being dismissed from the USSR armed forces, remained in Latvia.

According to the prosecution, the Russian collected publicly available information about political processes in Latvia, critical infrastructure and military facilities in the vicinity of the Riga airport, including monitoring the area near the location of the 17th Battalion of the National Guard.

The man had been passing the information to a representative of Russian intelligence during personal meetings in Kaliningrad for a long time, the prosecutor's office said. During a search of his garage, security forces found 136 rounds of ammunition, a 975-gram hexogen briquette, and four TNT briquettes weighing almost 760 grams.

