Mass protest held in Riga against Latvia's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention

Thousands of people gathered near the Saeima building in Riga, protesting against the authorities' plans to withdraw Latvia from the Istanbul Convention – an international document aimed at combating violence against women. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

According to the Latvian State Police, about five thousand people took part in the demonstration. Protesters held placards and chanted: "Copying Russia – we are not protecting Latvia", "Today's benefits – tomorrow's bruises", "Populism destroys, the convention protects".

Latvia signed the Istanbul Convention in 2016 and ratified it in 2024. The document, adopted in 2011, has been signed by 39 countries and obliges signatory states to create legal and social mechanisms to protect women from violence.

On October 30, the Saeima scheduled the final vote in the second reading on the country's withdrawal from the convention.

