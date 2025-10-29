Mass protest held in Riga against Latvia's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention

$42.080.01
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16837 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21523 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54641 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35861 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57461 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29852 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81171 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48952 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47733 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49068 views
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's callsOctober 29, 11:19 AM • 15804 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23221 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – ReutersOctober 29, 02:19 PM • 20300 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13500 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54607 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 57445 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49439 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81158 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 92584 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13801 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23508 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 51806 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 56909 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 38150 views
Mass protest held in Riga against Latvia's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Around five thousand people protested in Riga against Latvia's plans to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention. The Saeima is expected to vote on this decision on October 30.

Mass protest held in Riga against Latvia's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention

Thousands of people gathered near the Saeima building in Riga, protesting against the authorities' plans to withdraw Latvia from the Istanbul Convention – an international document aimed at combating violence against women. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Latvian State Police, about five thousand people took part in the demonstration. Protesters held placards and chanted: "Copying Russia – we are not protecting Latvia", "Today's benefits – tomorrow's bruises", "Populism destroys, the convention protects".

Terrorist attacks prepared on behalf of Russia: four people detained in Latvia27.10.25, 14:37 • 4235 views

Latvia signed the Istanbul Convention in 2016 and ratified it in 2024. The document, adopted in 2011, has been signed by 39 countries and obliges signatory states to create legal and social mechanisms to protect women from violence.

On October 30, the Saeima scheduled the final vote in the second reading on the country's withdrawal from the convention.

Latvia opened a criminal case over a verbal attack on a Ukrainian family in Switzerland: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted17.10.25, 20:41 • 3330 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Riga
Latvia
Switzerland