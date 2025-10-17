Latvia opened a criminal case over a verbal attack on a Ukrainian family in Switzerland: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted
Kyiv • UNN
On October 17, 2025, the Latvian State Security Service opened criminal proceedings against its citizen for a verbal attack on a Ukrainian family in Switzerland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Latvia for its prompt reaction to the incident.
On October 17, 2025, the Latvian State Security Service opened a criminal case against a citizen of the country who verbally attacked a Ukrainian family on a train in Switzerland. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Latvia for its prompt reaction, writes UNN with reference to MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi.
Details
The investigation began after a video recording of the incident appeared online.
The criminal case was initiated in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 78 of the Criminal Code, namely for committing an act aimed at inciting national and inter-ethnic hatred and enmity against Ukrainians, if it is associated with violence and threats.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the situation, noting that such aggressive and arrogant behavior "has no place in democratic European societies."
We are grateful to Latvia and its State Security Service for their swift and principled reaction. We hope that justice will be served so that other similar criminals think twice before opening their mouths and verbally attacking Ukrainians out of national hatred.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, announced that Ukraine had appealed to Swiss law enforcement agencies with a request to investigate the incident where a Russian-speaking man threatened a Ukrainian-speaking family on a train.