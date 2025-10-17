Latvia opened a criminal case over a verbal attack on a Ukrainian family in Switzerland: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted

On October 17, 2025, the Latvian State Security Service opened a criminal case against a citizen of the country who verbally attacked a Ukrainian family on a train in Switzerland. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Latvia for its prompt reaction, writes UNN with reference to MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi.

The investigation began after a video recording of the incident appeared online.

The criminal case was initiated in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 78 of the Criminal Code, namely for committing an act aimed at inciting national and inter-ethnic hatred and enmity against Ukrainians, if it is associated with violence and threats.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the situation, noting that such aggressive and arrogant behavior "has no place in democratic European societies."

We are grateful to Latvia and its State Security Service for their swift and principled reaction. We hope that justice will be served so that other similar criminals think twice before opening their mouths and verbally attacking Ukrainians out of national hatred.