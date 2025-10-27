$42.000.10
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13029 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 15265 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 21809 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 33994 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 37784 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 35679 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 33790 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 27713 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 59196 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 55225 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
Terrorist attacks prepared on behalf of Russia: four people detained in Latvia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

The detainees acted on behalf of Russian special services, preparing terrorist attacks and sabotage. The suspects set fire to a defense-related object and conducted reconnaissance of other important objects.

Terrorist attacks prepared on behalf of Russia: four people detained in Latvia

Four people were detained in Latvia who acted on the orders of Russian special services and prepared terrorist attacks and sabotage on the territory of the state. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Security Service of the Republic of Latvia.

Details

During the investigation, it was found that at the initiative of the Russian special services, a group of people was created who were preparing to commit particularly serious crimes on the territory of Latvia.

Evidence collected by the Latvian State Security Service indicates that the suspects planned and carried out the deliberate arson of an object belonging to a private enterprise that was implementing a project related to the defense sector in the fall of 2023.

During the investigation, the State Security Service found that the suspects also carried out reconnaissance of several other important objects, including recording these objects and their surroundings on photo and video. They sent the relevant materials to Russian curators.

Three suspects are currently in custody, and one of the suspects is already serving a prison sentence.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Latvia obliged 841 Russian citizens to leave the country by October 13 due to not applying for long-term EU resident status.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Latvia