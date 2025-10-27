Terrorist attacks prepared on behalf of Russia: four people detained in Latvia

Four people were detained in Latvia who acted on the orders of Russian special services and prepared terrorist attacks and sabotage on the territory of the state. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Security Service of the Republic of Latvia.

Details

During the investigation, it was found that at the initiative of the Russian special services, a group of people was created who were preparing to commit particularly serious crimes on the territory of Latvia.

Evidence collected by the Latvian State Security Service indicates that the suspects planned and carried out the deliberate arson of an object belonging to a private enterprise that was implementing a project related to the defense sector in the fall of 2023.

During the investigation, the State Security Service found that the suspects also carried out reconnaissance of several other important objects, including recording these objects and their surroundings on photo and video. They sent the relevant materials to Russian curators.

Three suspects are currently in custody, and one of the suspects is already serving a prison sentence.



