Volunteer from Latvia Edgar Platonov killed in Luhansk region

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38998 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144575 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125778 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133504 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133133 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169507 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110359 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162911 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104409 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90226 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128739 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127395 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127395 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 88014 views

06:08 PM • 88014 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 100453 views

06:35 PM • 100453 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144575 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169507 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162911 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190705 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179964 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127395 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128739 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142347 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134021 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134021 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151252 views
Volunteer from Latvia Edgar Platonov killed in Luhansk region

Volunteer from Latvia Edgar Platonov killed in Luhansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31035 views

Edgar Platonov, 41, from Latvia, died on December 25, 2024, in Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. He voluntarily fought as a member of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A volunteer from Latvia, Edgars Platonovs, was killed in the fighting for Ukraine. He fought as part of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the international media outlet Delfi with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Latvia, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication , he took his last fight in December last year in the Luhansk region.

According to the Ministry of Defense, a Latvian citizen died on December 25, 2024, in Novoyehorivka (Luhansk region), performing his duties in the ranks of the Foreign Volunteer Legion

- the publication writes.

Edgar Platonov was born in 1983 in Riga and grew up in the Salas parish of the Jekabpils region.

He was killed at the age of 41 while performing his duties as a member of the Foreign Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, defending the freedom of Ukraine, thereby protecting the freedom of the whole of Europe and Latvia

- the Latvian Defense Ministry said in an official statement.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs reacted to Platonov's death. He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and his comrades.

Another one of our volunteer soldiers died defending the freedom and independence of Ukraine. Our deepest condolences to the family and comrades-in-arms of Edgar Platonov! May the hero rest in peace!

- wrote Rinkevics in the social network X.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that Platonov did not serve in the National Armed Forces of Latvia and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine voluntarily. 

Recall

Vladimir Rakov, the winner of the show "Strictly Come Dancing," was killed at the front . He was 30 years old.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
rigaRiga
latviaLatvia
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

