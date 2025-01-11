Volunteer from Latvia Edgar Platonov killed in Luhansk region

A volunteer from Latvia, Edgars Platonovs, was killed in the fighting for Ukraine. He fought as part of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the international media outlet Delfi with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Latvia, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication , he took his last fight in December last year in the Luhansk region.

According to the Ministry of Defense, a Latvian citizen died on December 25, 2024, in Novoyehorivka (Luhansk region), performing his duties in the ranks of the Foreign Volunteer Legion - the publication writes.

Edgar Platonov was born in 1983 in Riga and grew up in the Salas parish of the Jekabpils region.

He was killed at the age of 41 while performing his duties as a member of the Foreign Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, defending the freedom of Ukraine, thereby protecting the freedom of the whole of Europe and Latvia - the Latvian Defense Ministry said in an official statement.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs reacted to Platonov's death. He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and his comrades.

Another one of our volunteer soldiers died defending the freedom and independence of Ukraine. Our deepest condolences to the family and comrades-in-arms of Edgar Platonov! May the hero rest in peace! - wrote Rinkevics in the social network X.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that Platonov did not serve in the National Armed Forces of Latvia and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine voluntarily.

Recall

Vladimir Rakov, the winner of the show "Strictly Come Dancing," was killed at the front . He was 30 years old.