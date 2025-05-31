Thailand's representative won the Miss World competition in India: Ukrainian Maria Melnychenko made it to the top 8

On Saturday, May 31, the Miss World 2025 international beauty contest took place in Hyderabad (India). The crown and the honorary title went to the representative of Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsri. This is reported by the publication Marca, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this year a record 108 participants from all over the world took part in the Miss World contest.

According to the publication, the contestants competed not only in traditional categories such as evening gowns and national costumes, but also in targeted competitions designed to emphasize humanitarian commitment and social impact.

Last year's Miss World winner Kristina Pyshkova from the Czech Republic presented the Miss World crown to a model from Thailand at the 72nd final of the competition.

A new queen has been crowned - Opal Sujata Chuangsri from Thailand has officially become Miss World 2025! - the statement reads.

What is known about Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the winner of Miss World 2025

21-year-old Opal Suchata Chuangsri (the third Miss World winner from Thailand in the history of the competition) is a model and student at Thammasat University, Faculty of Political Science and International Relations. The girl is interested in psychology and anthropology, plays the ukulele. Opal is fluent in Thai, English and Chinese. After surgery at the age of 16 to remove a benign tumor in her chest, she began to address women's health issues. She has her own platform for women Opal For Her.

20-year-old Ukrainian Maria Melnychenko made it to the top 8. She is a fourth-year student at the State Tax University in Irpen with a degree in Finance, Banking and Insurance. Melnychenko is also building a career as a model.

Miss World is considered the oldest international beauty contest. It was first held in Great Britain in 1951.

