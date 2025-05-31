Next week, we are preparing agreements with the Baltic and Northern European countries - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of agreements with the Baltic and Nordic countries, UNN reports.

Next week, we are preparing agreements with the Baltic and Nordic countries. We are also filling our summits with content – the G7 and NATO summits, which will take place soon. We are actively working with everyone who can strengthen sanctions against Russia and who supports such important decisions – Zelenskyy said during a video address.

He emphasized that Ukraine will not just wait for Russia to mature to end the war.

We are doing everything to force Russia to peace. Thank you to everyone who helps us! I am proud of our people! – the President added.

In addition, Zelenskyy reminded that "this week special thanks to Sweden: we are actively moving within the announced support packages."

Germany: very good agreements on investments and our Ukrainian arms production. The Netherlands is working to supply F-16s. Britain is directing profits from frozen Russian assets to the armament and repair of equipment for Ukraine. All these are billions of dollars that strengthen the defense of our state, strengthen our people - the Head of State summarized.

