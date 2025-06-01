"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
May 31, 04:00 PM • 34693 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 60732 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 72133 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 80369 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 116008 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 140844 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 129078 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109431 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 280897 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 191802 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
76%
750mm
Popular news

The Guardian has named a possible reason why Germany is not ready to give Ukraine Taurus

May 31, 02:13 PM • 49987 views

Two services have been added to the Reserve+ application

May 31, 03:12 PM • 18767 views

China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan: this is double standards

May 31, 03:43 PM • 29847 views

Occupants hit Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: there is a wounded person, houses are on fire

May 31, 04:52 PM • 7432 views

In Germany, a plane piloted by a 71-year-old woman crashed into a house, there are victims

May 31, 05:34 PM • 4154 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 152741 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 173613 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 181803 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 280897 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 191802 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 34693 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 71944 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 106062 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 91527 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 164085 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2160 views

Donald Trump has said he does not feel sorry for Joe Biden, who has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Trump called Biden an evil man who has caused pain to many.

"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump said that he "does not feel sorry" for his predecessor Joe Biden after reports of his cancer. This is reported by Forbes, reports UNN.  

Details

According to the publication, Donald Trump made this statement on Friday, May 31, in the Oval Office.

According to the Head of the White House, Biden showed himself "not as a smart person, but to some extent an evil person."

"If you feel sorry for him, don't feel too sorry for him, because he is evil. The way he treated his political opponent and all the people he harmed – he, Biden, hurt many people, so I really don't feel sorry for him," Trump said.

Let us remind you

46th US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Despite the aggressiveness of the disease, the cancer is sensitive to hormone therapy and allows for effective treatment.  

Joe Biden Makes First Public Appearance After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis31.05.25, 01:04 • 3570 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

HealthNews of the World
Forbes
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9