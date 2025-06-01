"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump said that he "does not feel sorry" for his predecessor Joe Biden after reports of his cancer. This is reported by Forbes, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Donald Trump made this statement on Friday, May 31, in the Oval Office.

According to the Head of the White House, Biden showed himself "not as a smart person, but to some extent an evil person."

"If you feel sorry for him, don't feel too sorry for him, because he is evil. The way he treated his political opponent and all the people he harmed – he, Biden, hurt many people, so I really don't feel sorry for him," Trump said.

Let us remind you

46th US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Despite the aggressiveness of the disease, the cancer is sensitive to hormone therapy and allows for effective treatment.

Joe Biden Makes First Public Appearance After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis