Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
May 30, 04:58 PM • 18643 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

May 30, 04:58 PM

May 30, 01:21 PM • 58783 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

May 30, 01:21 PM

May 30, 11:54 AM • 70502 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

May 30, 11:54 AM

May 30, 11:01 AM • 68661 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 11:01 AM

May 30, 10:40 AM • 107550 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM

May 30, 08:52 AM • 102355 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 08:52 AM

May 30, 07:41 AM • 59761 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33454 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 30, 06:54 AM

May 29, 11:10 PM • 30502 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 11:10 PM

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153942 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM

Joe Biden Makes First Public Appearance After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

The US President spoke in the state of Delaware. He spoke about his late son Beau, who served in Iraq, and joked about the state of his health.

Joe Biden Makes First Public Appearance After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

46th US President Joe Biden made his first public appearance after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

At an event commemorating Memorial Day at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware, Biden spoke about his late son Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq.

The proudest day of his life was putting on that uniform. That's no joke, that's no exaggeration, that's the reality.

- said the former US President.

The publication points out that Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

The former US President also joked in a conversation with journalists about his health.

You can see that I am mentally incapacitated and cannot walk.

- Biden said.

He added that he feels good and that "everyone is very optimistic" about his diagnosis and "it all comes down to taking a pill."

Recall

In early May, the 46th US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. At the same time, according to his spokesman, despite the aggressiveness of the disease, the cancer is sensitive to hormone therapy, which makes effective treatment possible.

The diagnosis came as a surprise to Biden: the former US president denied hiding cancer21.05.25, 10:33 • 3520 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Joe Biden
United States
