Joe Biden Makes First Public Appearance After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

46th US President Joe Biden made his first public appearance after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

At an event commemorating Memorial Day at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware, Biden spoke about his late son Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq.

The proudest day of his life was putting on that uniform. That's no joke, that's no exaggeration, that's the reality. - said the former US President.

The publication points out that Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

The former US President also joked in a conversation with journalists about his health.

You can see that I am mentally incapacitated and cannot walk. - Biden said.

He added that he feels good and that "everyone is very optimistic" about his diagnosis and "it all comes down to taking a pill."

In early May, the 46th US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. At the same time, according to his spokesman, despite the aggressiveness of the disease, the cancer is sensitive to hormone therapy, which makes effective treatment possible.

The diagnosis came as a surprise to Biden: the former US president denied hiding cancer