The diagnosis came as a surprise to Biden: the former US president denied hiding cancer

Former US President Joe Biden, who was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, has denied that he hid the disease. His spokesman said that until Friday, May 16, no one, including Joe Biden, knew about the disease.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the DailyMail.

Details

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden has an aggressive form of prostate cancer. This became known after a series of medical examinations that were carried out due to increased problems with urination.

Last week, President Joe Biden was examined for a new nodule in his prostate after he developed increased symptoms related to urination. - the official statement reads, released on Sunday.

The White House also added that despite the complexity of the diagnosis, there is reason for optimism.

Although it represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective treatment. - they emphasized there.

Biden himself had to deny that he knew about the disease before.

President Biden has never been diagnosed with prostate cancer until Friday - Biden's spokesman insisted on Tuesday.

This is the first such statement from President Biden during his tenure. His personal physician, Kevin O'Connor, who has always avoided publicity, remains restrained in his comments. In February 2024, in a statement after the examination, O'Connor "did not find any new problems."

The President is feeling well, and this year's medical examination did not reveal any new problems. He continues to be fit to perform his duties and fully fulfills all his duties without any exceptions or compensations. - the doctor wrote.

The reason for the excuses was a statement by Donald Trump Jr., in which he hinted at "a conspiracy." Trump Jr. shared a post by Dr. Steven Quay that prostate cancer is generally easily diagnosed.

And it can metastasize to the bones in 5-7 years as a result of improper medical care. With this, he hinted that either the previous American president was surrounded by ignoramuses while he was sick, or the Biden family knew about the cancer, but did not intend to inform the general public.