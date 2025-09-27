Fragments of an unknown drone found in Estonia

In Estonia, on Saturday morning, a local resident discovered a drone fragment in the Luitemaa nature reserve in Pärnu County. According to preliminary information, it is part of a large drone that could have been washed ashore from the sea, writes UNN with reference to ERR.

Details

The Security Police (KaPo), the Police and Border Guard Board, and the Rescue Department are working on site, collecting evidence of how the foreign drone part ended up on the Estonian coast and under what circumstances it entered the sea.

Currently, there is no information confirming that the drone was in Estonian airspace or crashed.

At present, there is no reason to believe that the drone flew into Estonia or posed a threat to flight safety, and according to available data, it did not contain explosives. However, the Security Police are investigating the circumstances of what happened as part of a criminal proceeding initiated in 2022 to collect evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. If necessary, we will also share with other countries - said prosecutor Taavi Pern.

The Security Police reminded what to do if a suspicious drone is found:

• do not approach the drone;

• immediately notify the Alarm Center at 112;

• move to a safe distance;

• warn people nearby and do not allow anyone near the found object;

• do not post information about the location on social networks.

Addition

NATO Chiefs of Staff gathered in Riga on Saturday to discuss recent violations of airspace by Russian forces.

In Denmark, unidentified drones were spotted near military facilities at night. This happened after several drone incursions near airports and critical infrastructure this week.