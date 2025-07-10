Latvian PM says Ukraine to get new Patriots - Bloomberg

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa stated that Ukraine will receive American Patriot air defense systems, as the country is increasingly subjected to Russian drone and ballistic missile attacks. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

There is a commitment to help Ukraine with new Patriot systems. How and when this will happen, I think that is restricted information. But there is also good news, yes - Patriot systems will be there — the prime minister told reporters in Riga after a phone call with Ukrainian allies.

Details

She added that the governments controlling the supplies would announce them themselves.

Ukraine has called on the administration of US President Donald Trump and its European allies to provide enhanced air cover in the face of Russian air assault.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters on Thursday that any deliveries of Patriot missiles from the US to Ukraine remain open a week after he urged US President Donald Trump to send this equipment to Ukraine.

